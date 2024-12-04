David Whittle Henson, 80, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2025, at his home in Mountain Home.

He was born in Blytheville to Chester Harvey Henson and Eula Mae Whittle Henson. David was a fireman for the Blytheville Fire Department for 20 years and retired as a captain with the Blytheville Fire Department in 1988. After retirement, he was able to work full time for the business that he owned and operated, Henson Fire Extinguisher, for 33 years. He then retired in 2007 to Mountain Home with his wife Barbara and their pugs. David’s life was marked by an adventurous spirit that was shared with his wife, together they traveled to all parts of the United States, from Hawaii to New York, and many gravel roads just to see where they would end up. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he also enjoyed maintaining his lawn. David never met a stranger and was never happier than when he was surrounded by family and friends. He was a great storyteller and often told stories of the fire department, fishing, hunting, and stories about his family and his adventures of growing up in Blytheville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Doyle “Sonny” Henson, Darrell “Buddy” Henson, Danny Henson and Dennis Henson.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara Henson, of the home; daughters, Kimberly Mitchell and her husband Robert, and Deborah Hardin and her husband Bradley; grandchildren, John David Cressman and his wife Meg, along with their children John, Anderson and Margaret Cressman, Courtney Adair, Jordan Cressman and his significant other Molly with her daughter Saylor, and Erin Hardin; sisters, Pamela Fagin and spouse Dan, and Patricia Holified, along with a host of nieces and nephews, and friends who will remember him for his love of family, friends, hunting and his fur babies.

A celebration of David's life will be held Saturday, March 22, at 11 a.m. in Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Tilton and Rev. David King officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home.