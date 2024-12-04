David Ray Copeland, 73, of Blytheville, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 at his home.

David was born in Blytheville to Donald Leo and Patsy Irene Grigsby Copeland. He was the plant manager at Blytheville Waterworks and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. David was a car enthusiast and was a member of the Cotton Classic Car Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Nellie Louise “Lucy” Copeland; son, Danny Ray Copeland; and brother, Melvin Copeland.

David is survived by his brother, Jerry Don Copeland, and his wife Gloria of Osceola.

The family would like to give special thanks to Gendiva Hospice Care, nurse Ashley, Jasmine and aide Latoshia.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Hyde officiating. Burial will follow in Dogwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until service time at Bethany Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com