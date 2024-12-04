Corrine Willis, 98, of Osceola, passed away March 10, 2025, at Harris Health Care in Osceola. Born June 6, 1926, in Garland, Ark., to Nelson Coleman and Minnie Steward, Corrine was a retired babysitter and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Willis; six brothers, Nelson Coleman Jr., Benny Lee Coleman, Roosevelt Coleman, Daniel Coleman, Robert Coleman and Willard Coleman; and two sisters, Stella Johnson and Ella Logan.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 15, from 9-10 a.m. at Tabernacle M.B. Church in Osceola with the funeral following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Whiteside Cemetery, also in Osceola. Rev. M.L. Smith will be officiating.