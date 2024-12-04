Top Menu Bar
obituariesJanuary 29, 2025

Clifford Leon Peyton

Clifford Leon Peyton, a 79-year-old Army veteran, passed away on Jan. 23, 2025. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and several grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 31.

Clifford Leon Peyton, 79, of Caraway, passed from this life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. Son of the late Clifford and Mary Jane Hicks Peyton, he was born and raised in Manila. Clifford went on to join the United States Army, where he served for 22 years and retired as a First Sergeant. He had a love for both hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Peyton; six sisters, Beulah Hulquist, Virginia Peyton, Louise Gernhart, Mary Peyton, Lavella Peyton and Thelma Peyton; and a daughter, Tina Deeds.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shirley Peyton of the home; two daughters, Shirl Peyton of Baltimore, Md., and CasSandra Peyton of Manila; six grandchildren, Anthony Bunch, Christina Bunch, Jessica Bunch, Christopher Deeds, Amber Fisher and Stephanie Peters. Clifford also leaves several loving great-grandchildren.

Memorial service with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.

