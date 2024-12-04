Claude Williams, 86, of Blytheville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at his home.

Born to George and Lillian Wallace Williams, he was retired from McCormick Schilling Spice Company. After retirement, Claude worked at Sears for several years. He was a member of Armorel Baptist Church and a veteran of the National Guard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Claude was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather with unmatched integrity, honor and loyalty. He was the ruler of which everything was measured.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Claude is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Paula Battles Williams of the home; four children, Kent Williams and wife Christie of Blytheville, Donna Ball of Cabot, Stephanie Emberg of Jonesboro, Jennifer Ray and husband Don of Jonesboro, and Charles D. Emberg of Jonesboro; two sisters, Bobbie Banks of Murfreesboro, Ky., and Ann Martin of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, at 11 a.m. at Armorel Baptist Church with Rev. John Wofford and Mr. Paul Ross officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Armorel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Armorel Baptist Church Benevolent Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.