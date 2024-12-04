Clara Wallace Davis was born Nov. 15, 1960, in Blytheville to Mel Wallace and Margaret Chatmon. Clara was a 1979 graduate of Blytheville High School and was employed by NIBCO, recently retiring after 40 years of service. She was a dedicated and devoted member of Faith and Glory Christian Fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Aadron Poole, where she served as an usher, church clerk, and a member of the hospitality committee

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Jennie Shannon. She passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at her home at the age of 64.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her husband, Elmer Davis of the home; one sister, Geneva Dancy of Blytheville; her bonus sons, Alfred (Tiffanie) Davis of Clarksville, Tenn., Christopher (Angela) Davis of Ft. Worth, Texas, and James (Kimbria) Davis, also of Ft. Worth, Texas; bonus daughters, JaWanda (William) Terry of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Natalie White of Fayetteville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Faith and Glory Christian Fellowship, 1510, Kari Lane, Blytheville, where Reverend Aadron Poole is the pastor. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 25, at Faith and Glory Christian Fellowship at 12:00 noon. Reverend Poole will deliver the eulogy with interment following in Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery.

