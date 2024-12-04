Clara Lois Evans, 73, of Manila, passed from this life Feb. 24, 2025, at her home. Daughter of the late Keith and Catherine Williams Evans, she was born and raised in Manila and was a 1970 graduate of Manila High School. She was a 1984 graduate of the nursing class of Mississippi County Community College, having received her RN degree. Clara was a registered nurse and had retired from St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Evans and Edwin Evans.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffery Corby Dieu of Manila and Jarrod Colby Dieu of Rudy; one granddaughter, Emily Dieu of Manila.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Howard Funeral Service chapel in Manila. There will be a private burial at a later date. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralservice.com.