Christopher Carlos Lockhart

Christopher Carlos Lockhart, 54, of Blytheville, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. Chistopher was born Dec. 4, 1970, in Osceola to Roosevelt and Lillie Lockhart.

Christopher leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Christal Lockhart of Chicago, Ill., and Ruby Lockhart of Blytheville; and four grandchildren, Akira Hall, Donald Hall Jr., Taylor Harris Jr. and Amira Hall; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Christopher’s family will receive visitors Friday, March 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 1323 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the same location. All services are being rendered by Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola.

