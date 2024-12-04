Cheryl Marshall Dargan was born June 10, 1966, in Union City, Tenn., the daughter of Leroy Marshall and Rosie Dokes Woolens. Cheryl was a graduate of Malden High School in Malden, Mo., advancing her studies after high school, Cheryl attended LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis, Tenn., earning her bachelor’s degree. While attending LeMoyne-Owen, Cheryl became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC. She worked for many years as an operating room technician at Great River Medical Center. Cheryl was an excellent cook and seamstress, designing fashions for herself and countless others. To know Cheryl was to love her, she always had a bright smile and encouraging words. She will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Marshall; her mother, Rosie Lee Woolens; two sisters, Mildred Robertson and Jill Marshall.

Cheryl transitioned on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro at the age of 58.

She leaves to cherish precious memories one brother, James (Teketa) Marshall of Union City, Tenn.; one sister, Vanessa Fly Lurks of Dyersburg, Tenn.; three loving and devoted aunts, Mary Reid and Myrtle Dokes,both of Ridgley, Tenn., and Dorothy Matthews of Dallas, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 15, at 12:00 noon in the chapel of McDonald-Horne Funeral Home, 1207 South Division Street, Blytheville. Reverend George Turks Jr., pastor of Rock of Ages C.M.E. Church in Tiptonville, Tenn., will encourage the family with words of comfort.

McDonald-Horne Funeral Home is in charge of services and arrangements.