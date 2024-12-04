Charolette Humble, 57, of Blytheville, passed from this life Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro. Charolette was born March 4, 1967, to the late Clarence and Linda Stokes in Blytheville, where she was a life-long resident.

Charolette was preceded in death by both of her parents. She leaves behind one son, Clarence Humble, of Blytheville, and a host of other friends and family to cherish her memory.

The family has requested all arrangements remain private. Wilson Funeral Home, Blytheville, is assisting the family during this difficult time.