Cecil D. Bailey, 89, passed away Feb. 17, 2025, in Trumann. Born Jan. 1, 1936, Cecil dedicated many years of service to General Motors, contributing significantly to the industry.

Cecil was a beloved member of the Barton Chapel Baptist Church, where he was deeply involved in the community and spiritual activities. His faith and dedication to the church were profound and heartfelt.

He leaves behind his wife, Ovon Bailey of Trumann, and a brother, James Bailey of Williamsburg, Vir.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ola Bailey; brothers, Alfred Bailey, Kenneth “Stone” Bailey and Glen Bailey; and a sister, Dorthy Jean Bardwell.

Visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-4 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 24, beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Tyronza. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 p.m. at the same location, with Bro Kirk Martin officiating. Cecil will be laid to rest at Tyronza Cemetery in Tyronza. Wilson Funeral Home, Tyronza, is assisting the family with all arrangements.