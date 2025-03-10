Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 10, 2025

Cassie McArthur

Cassie McArthur, a long-time employee of the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, passed away at 64. A Massachusetts native, she is remembered by her cousins and friends. Services were private.

Cassie McArthur, 64, of Blytheville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 at her home.

Cassie was born in Massachusetts to John and Marcella Ray McArthur. She worked for the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department for many years. Cassie enjoyed reading and going to auctions.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cassie is survived by her cousins, Ashley Powell and her husband Jeremy of Blytheville and Donna Ashmore Renfro and her husband Raymond of Jonesboro; and numerous cousins.

All services were private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.

