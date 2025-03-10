Cassie McArthur, 64, of Blytheville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 at her home.

Cassie was born in Massachusetts to John and Marcella Ray McArthur. She worked for the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department for many years. Cassie enjoyed reading and going to auctions.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cassie is survived by her cousins, Ashley Powell and her husband Jeremy of Blytheville and Donna Ashmore Renfro and her husband Raymond of Jonesboro; and numerous cousins.

All services were private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.