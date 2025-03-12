Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 14, 2025

Carolyn Sue Parrish

Carolyn Sue Parrish, 59, of Trumann, passed away on March 13, 2025. A devoted cook and Pentecostal, she leaves behind a loving family. Services will be held on March 17 at Wilson Funeral Home, Tyronza.

Carolyn Sue Parrish, 59, of Trumann, died March 13, 2025, at St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro.  She was a cook for a day care and of the Pentecostal faith.  Mrs. Parrish was born Sept. 7, 1965, in Marked Tree to Raymond Williams and Ivy Dean Russell.  She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Arlie Dale Coulson.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Coulson  of Walnut Ridge and Arlie David Coulson of Trumann; three brothers, Billy Ray Williams and Edward Wayne Williams, both of Trumann, and Robert Lee Williams of Kennett, Mo.; two sisters, Nancy Ella Russell of Marked Tree and Lisa Rains of Turrell; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, March 17, from 12-1 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Tyronza followed by her service at 1 p.m.  Bro. Patrick Tucker will be officiating.  Wilson Funeral Home of Tyronza will be in charge of the cremation service.

