obituariesJanuary 29, 2025

Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr.

Bruce Julius "BJ" Ashley Jr., born Dec. 25, 1982, in Michigan City, Ind., passed away recently. A Blytheville High School graduate, he worked in BBQ and tech, and is survived by his wife, children, and family.

Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr. was born Dec. 25, 1982, to the union of Bruce Julius Ashley Sr. and Barbara Jean Martin in Michigan City, Ind. From this union, he was the second born child of three. He was raised in Blytheville, where he graduated with the Blytheville High School Class of 2001, and gained a love for the working field by working at The Dixie Pig BBQ restaurant.

Following graduation, Bruce took an interest in computer technology, and he started his college educational journey at ITT Technical Institute in Kansas City, Mo. From there, Bruce took on a management position at Laser Cycle Inc. in Lenexa, Kan., where he met his wife.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Ella Louise Real; maternal grandfather, Willie Lee Martin; paternal grandfather, William Julius Ashley; paternal grandmother, Cora Bell Ashley; and uncle, Roosevelt (June Bug) Hatch Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Darice Ashley; son, Bruce Ashley III; daughter, Barbie Ashley; son Brice Ashley; grandmother, Juanita Real; father, Bruce Ashley Sr.; mother, Barbara Martin; sisters, Dr. Chimere Ashley-Hammett (Desmond) and Chinelia Ashley (Antonio) of Blytheville, Destiny Ashley and Coreena Ashley of Michigan City, Ind.; brother, Ishmael Ashley of Michigan City, Ind.; cousin/brother, Allen Hatch of Osceola; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. We would like to give special thanks to his friends, William Allen and Sheena Williams.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 1, at 12:45 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 600 East McHaney Drive, Blytheville, where Reverend Odale Jones is the pastor. Reverend Jones will deliver the eulogy with interment to follow in Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mhfuneralhomeinc. or visit us on Facebook at McDonald-Horne Funeral Home.

McDonald-Horne Funeral Home is in charge of services and arrangements.

