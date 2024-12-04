Briggitte Antoniette McChristian Burton Rodgers was born Feb. 11, 1975, in Blytheville, to Robert Burton and Linda McChristian Robinson.

She confessed a hope in Christ as a child and was baptized under leadership at First Missionary Baptist Church. Graduating from Blytheville High School with the Class of 1993, Briggitte went on to earn a master’s degree. She was also an honorary member of the 901 BLOC Squad. Aligning with her values of compassion and care for others, Briggitte formed a career in the youth detention system, working as the Juvenile Program Coordinator for Shelby County’s Juvenile Court system.

Preceding her in death is her brother, Kevin Burton of Blytheville. On Jan. 1, 2025, Briggitte departed this life at Baptist Hospital Desoto in Southaven, Miss., at the age of 49.

To cherish her memory, Briggitte leaves her mother, Linda Robinson of Blytheville; her father, Robert (Estella) Burton of Osceola; three daughters, Shuntavia Rodgers, Sarina Rodgers and Jaylyn Rodgers, all of Bartlett, Tenn.; her fiance, Thomas Jackson of Collierville, Tenn.; three brothers, Roddrick (Kimberly) Burton of Horn Lake, Miss., Brandon (Kendra) Robinson of Niceville, Fla., and Benjamin (Ebony) Robinson of Arlington, Texas; two sisters, Stephanie McChristian and Sharita Burton, both of Blytheville; her granddog, Tyson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 501 East McHaney, Blytheville, where Tim Rodgers is the pastor. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 11, at 12:00 noon at Prince of Peace, Reverend Doctor Ronnie C. King of Grace Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn., will deliver the eulogy with interment to follow in Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mhfuneralhomeinc. or visit us on Facebook at McDonald-Horne Funeral Home.

McDonald-Horne Funeral Home is in charge of services and arrangements.