Top Menu Bar
obituariesJanuary 8, 2025

Briggitte Antoniette McChristian Burton Rodgers

Briggitte Antoniette McChristian Burton Rodgers, a dedicated Juvenile Program Coordinator, passed away at 49. Known for her compassion, she leaves behind a loving family and community. Services will be held in Blytheville.

Briggitte Antoniette McChristian Burton Rodgers was born Feb. 11, 1975, in Blytheville, to Robert Burton and Linda McChristian Robinson.

She confessed a hope in Christ as a child and was baptized under leadership at First Missionary Baptist Church. Graduating from Blytheville High School with the Class of 1993, Briggitte went on to earn a master’s degree. She was also an honorary member of the 901 BLOC Squad. Aligning with her values of compassion and care for others, Briggitte formed a career in the youth detention system, working as the Juvenile Program Coordinator for Shelby County’s Juvenile Court system.

Preceding her in death is her brother, Kevin Burton of Blytheville. On Jan. 1, 2025, Briggitte departed this life at Baptist Hospital Desoto in Southaven, Miss., at the age of 49.

To cherish her memory, Briggitte leaves her mother, Linda Robinson of Blytheville; her father, Robert (Estella) Burton of Osceola; three daughters, Shuntavia Rodgers, Sarina Rodgers and Jaylyn Rodgers, all of Bartlett, Tenn.; her fiance, Thomas Jackson of Collierville, Tenn.; three brothers, Roddrick (Kimberly) Burton of Horn Lake, Miss., Brandon (Kendra) Robinson of Niceville, Fla., and Benjamin (Ebony) Robinson of Arlington, Texas; two sisters, Stephanie McChristian and Sharita Burton, both of Blytheville; her granddog, Tyson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 501 East McHaney, Blytheville, where Tim Rodgers is the pastor. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 11, at 12:00 noon at Prince of Peace, Reverend Doctor Ronnie C. King of Grace Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn., will deliver the eulogy with interment to follow in Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mhfuneralhomeinc. or visit us on Facebook at McDonald-Horne Funeral Home.

McDonald-Horne Funeral Home is in charge of services and arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesFeb. 6
Florence Willyerd Morris
obituariesFeb. 4
Ida Mae Williams
obituariesFeb. 4
Linda Elizabeth Carr
obituariesFeb. 3
Georgia Lee Clark
Related
James “Rickey” Dieu
obituariesJan. 30
James “Rickey” Dieu
Hubert Anthony “Tony” Hardin
obituariesJan. 29
Hubert Anthony “Tony” Hardin
Clifford Leon Peyton
obituariesJan. 29
Clifford Leon Peyton
Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr.
obituariesJan. 29
Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr.
Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr.
obituariesJan. 28
Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr.
Larry Lavern Jones
obituariesJan. 28
Larry Lavern Jones
Deborah “Debra” Jones
obituariesJan. 28
Deborah “Debra” Jones
Charolette Humble
obituariesJan. 28
Charolette Humble
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy