Mrs. Betty Jean Williams, 65, passed away at her home in Marked Tree on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. She was born in the Black Oak Community, Arkansas, on Dec. 14, 1959, to James Collins and Mae Alice Miller. Mrs. Williams was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents, James and Mae Alice Collins, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Hershel Collins and James Collins; and three sisters, Geraldine Collins, Joyce Criswell and Mary Wilhoite.

Betty is survived by her husband, Edward Williams, of the home; and one brother, Gene Collins.

The family will receive visitors at Wilson Funeral Home in Tyronza on Monday, Jan. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Elder Jeffery Pope officiating. Betty will then be laid to rest at Gibson Bayou in Earle.

Wilson Funeral Home, Tyronza, is assisting the family with all arrangements and services.