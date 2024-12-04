Top Menu Bar
February 18, 2025

Bessie Mae Gibson

Bessie Mae Gibson, born in 1938, passed away at 87, leaving behind a large family including 11 grandchildren and 100 great-grandchildren. Her funeral service is set for Feb. 22 at Living Word Church, Osceola.

Bessie Mae Gibson was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Coldwater, Miss., to the late Willie L. Jackson and Minnie Mae Kelly Jackson. She departed this life Feb. 13, 2025, at her home in Osceola at the age of 87.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Linda Williams of Blytheville, Louise Jackson, Bernice Woodson and Lula Speed, all of Osceola; her son, Danny L. Gibson of Osceola; 11 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, 60 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 12-1 p.m. at Living Word Church in Osceola. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Whiteside Cemetery, in Osceola.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, 870-900-0010.

