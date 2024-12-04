Bessie Mae Gibson was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Coldwater, Miss., to the late Willie L. Jackson and Minnie Mae Kelly Jackson. She departed this life Feb. 13, 2025, at her home in Osceola at the age of 87.

Bessie leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Linda Williams of Blytheville, Louise Jackson, Bernice Woodson and Lula Speed, all of Osceola; her son, Danny L. Gibson of Osceola; 11 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, 60 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 12-1 p.m. at Living Word Church in Osceola. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Whiteside Cemetery, in Osceola.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, 870-900-0010.