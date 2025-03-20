Top Menu Bar
Arthur Lee Watkins

Arthur Lee Watkins, 75, of Luxora, passed away on March 19, 2025. A retired Delta Asphalt employee and Baptist, he is survived by his children, grandchildren, and siblings. Services are set for March 28-29.

Arthur Lee Watkins, 75, of Luxora passed away March 19, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.  He retired from Delta Asphalt after 40 years and was of the Baptist faith.  Mr. Watkins was born Jan. 26, 1950, to John Watkins Sr. and Annie Smith.  He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, L.C. Smith Sr., Calvin Watkins, Alvin Watkins, Eddie Watkins and John Watkins Jr.; and one sister, Benda Sims.

He is survived by two sons, Carlos (Tiffany) Woods of Osceola and Arthur Watkins of Phoenix, Ariz.; two daughters, Sonda (Julian) Mosley and Trina Watkins (Bryan Jackson), all of Jonesboro; six brothers, Robert (Alice) Watkins, Clarence Smith, Carl Hall and Don Smith, all of Luxora; Johnny Hall Sr. of Jonesboro and Terry (Vanessa) Watkins of Osceola; one sister, Donna (Jerome) Newmy of Blytheville; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, March 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola.  The funeral will be Saturday, March 29, at 10 a.m., also at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola.  Burial will follow at Sandy Ridge Cemetery at Burdette.  Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the arrangements.

