Annie Lee Smith, 96, passed away Feb. 13, 2025, at Heritage Square Nursing Center in Blytheville. Born Dec. 27, 1928, Annie’s life was marked by her devotion to her family and her unwavering spirit.

Annie is survived by her six sons, Arthur Watkins, Robert (Alice) Watkins, Clarence Smith, Carl Hall and Don Smith, all of Luxora, and Johnny Hall of Jonesboro; and one daughter, Donna (Jerome) Newmy of Blytheville. She was a cherished grandmother to 31 grandchildren, and she also leaves behind a legacy of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George H. Thompson Smith and Robbie Smith; one son, L.C. Smith; one daughter, Brenda Sims; four brothers, John L. Smith, L.C. Smith, Eddie Smith and Bennie Smith; and two sisters, Beatrice Mosby and Viola Smith.

The community will have the opportunity to pay their respects during a visitation on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola. A funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at Tabernacle M.B. Church in Osceola with Rev. M.L. Smith officiating. Annie will be laid to rest at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Burdette.