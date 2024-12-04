Anita Sue Self, a retired third grade English teacher and a longtime resident of Blytheville, went to meet Jesus on Jan. 15, 2025.

Born in Hayti, Mo., to JB and Mildred Ray, Anita grew up in Portageville and graduated with the class of 1971. She continued her education at Arkansas State University where she obtained her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education in 1974.

Anita’s faith in God was unwavering, and she served as a beacon of grace and compassion to all who knew her. She provided an incredible Christian example for her family as a wife, a mother and a grandmother.

A devoted teacher for 41 years, Anita’s life was a testament to love, faith, and service. Her students and colleagues loved and respected her for her skill, knowledge, patience, warmth, sense of humor and enthusiasm. Her giving spirit knew no bounds, as she tirelessly poured her heart into those around her, always offering kindness, a warm and contagious smile, and an open door. Anita was involved for many years as the literacy coordinator and coach for the Blytheville School District. She served as secretary of PEO, a women’s philanthropic education organization, a member of the Woman’s Missionary Union, a Sunday school teacher, a member of the local Lady Bug Garden Club and the women’s swim aerobic team in Blytheville. Upon her retirement, she started her own business “Nan’s Pretty Little Things” where she sold hand made wreaths.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bo Self; her parents, JB and Mildred (Hughey) Ray; and her cousin, Mark McCustion.

Anita leaves behind her best friend and husband of 51 years, Ronnie Self, of the home; two sons, Ron (Amanda) Self of Cabot and Bradley (Alaina) Self of Heber Springs; grandchildren, Molly Self, Cassidy Self and Colton Self; one sister, Brenda Henderson of Hopkinsville, Ky.; a special cousin, Cynthia McCustion; nieces and nephew, Bailee Pruett, Amy Henderson and John Henderson; along with many extended family, friends and coworkers.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Anita on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at North Tenth Street Baptist Church with Jason Bullington officiating.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to North Tenth Street Baptist Church. Tri-City LLC Crematory & Funeral Home is privileged and honored to serve the Self family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Tri-CityLLC.com .