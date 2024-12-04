Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Winter Wonderland

The observation deck at Big Lake was under water once again after most of the snow melted. (Photos By Revis Blaylock)
A little ice in the water didn’t stop ducks from enjoying a swim on Friday afternoon at Bright’s Landing at Big Lake.
