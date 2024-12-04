Top Menu Bar
NewsMarch 18, 2025

Weekend storms wreak havoc across region

Weekend storms hit North Arkansas and Missouri, causing widespread damage. Blytheville faced power outages, while tornados in Cave City and Pocahontas led to fatalities and injuries across the region.

BLYTHEVILLE - Storms which hit North Arkansas, Northeast Arkansas and Missouri left a trail of damage and destruction all across the region.

While no deaths or injuries were reported in the Blytheville area, the strong winds knocked down trees, broken limbs and disrupted power to much of the city Friday night. The blackout closed businesses all day Saturday before power was restored by Sunday.

In other parts of the state, as many as five tornados were on the ground at the same time late Friday into Saturday morning.

Storms caused damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado (winds up to 140 miles per hour) in Cave City where much of the business district was damaged.

Pocahontas was also in the path of the storm as was Paragould both of which received significant damage.

A total of three fatalities were confirmed from the storms in Arkansas with more than 30 people reporting injuries. Further North damage was heavy in Southeast Missouri and a total of 12 deaths related to the storm were reported in the Show Me State.

