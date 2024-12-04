Vietnam veteran speaks to Manila history class

Vietnam veteran Ray Dill of Manila was invited to be the guest speaker in Jeff Goff’s history class at Manila High School Friday morning.

The class recently studied the Vietnam War. Dill offered the students a living history of what it was like serving in Vietnam.

Dill emphasized that because he served in a foreign country he did not consider himself a hero.

“Just a few blocks from here, there are three real heroes,” Dill said.

He named three Manila men, Carl Miller, Sam Modesitt and Garvin Dill, who gave their lives for their country while serving in Vietnam. They are buried in Manila Cemetery. Garvin is the younger brother of Ray.

Dill said he graduated from high school and was trying to find himself and decide what he wanted to do.

“I worked for my dad and uncle building houses,” he said. “I learned to operate big equipment. I heard about the Vietnam War and I knew I had to do something for my country.”

Dill joined the Navy. He talked about his service and being trained in the Navy Seabees.

The Seabees built roads, airfields, bridges, water wells and played a vital role in Vietnam. Dill said they did their work while fighting the enemy.

“On my first tour, we thought we were invincible,” Dill said “But when the boots hit the ground, life changes quickly. I began to wonder if I would ever get back to Manila and see my mom and my grandma again. I’ve been around the world but right here in Manila is a taste of Heaven.”

Dill said he turned 21 in Vietnam. He said on his second tour, he was aware that they could not walk through walls and the enemy was well-trained.

“I signed a contract and I was determined to fulfill that contract,” he said. “We never turned on our government. From 1776 up until today, blood has been shed for our freedom. All of this was done for you.”

He encouraged the young people to never take their freedom for granted. He told them to never forget where their freedom came from.

He talked about his brother, a Medal of Honor recipient.

“He got his men to safety, but he died,” Dill said.

He asked the students their definition of valour.

“It means when one gives his/her life for others,” Dill said. “That is valour.”

He also shared a personal note on how the burden of his brother’s death and his own service has had lasting effects.

“It is not as bad today as 50 years ago,” he said.

There are 58,000 names on the Vietnam Wall of heroes who gave their lives.

“I will protect this country with my life,” Dill said. “I hope you young people will. I want to leave this with you, when I was at the end of my road, Jesus was waiting for me and I am here today.”

Dill left a note for Goff to read to the students later.