By REVIS BLAYLOCK

NEA Town Courier

Tarsha Smith-Cook of Blytheville held a book signing on Tuesday at the Mississippi County library in Blytheville. Her latest book was written in an effort to help students as they prepare for college. The title is Preparing for College with a Professional Student, The Workbook for College Success.

Tarsha is a Blytheville high school graduate. She graduated at the top of her class. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in criminology and holds two masters degrees, one in public administration and the other one in organizational leadership.

She has two other published books, both spiritual in nature. One, A New Year, A New Me Spiritual Journal, and the other is titled Redeemed. Tarsha saw the need for her latest book and decided to write the workbook for college success using her experience and knowledge to help others by sharing what she learned.

Writing is a passion for Tarsha. She worked 14 years in a 9-5 state government job. She decided to pursue her writing full-time.

Some of the topics in her college success book include building the right support system; selecting the right career; maintaining important relationships: spiritual and community engagement; no guilt: leaving home and having to say no; don’t clique Up: keep friendships, but keep your goals; and financial options and wise decisions. One chapter is called success with setbacks.

Her books are available on Amazon or by contacting her by email at tsmith_cook@yahoo.com

Her next book, Your Posture Matters, is a grief book for the Saints. She expects it to be out this fall.

Tarsha said her inspiration comes from her father, Curtis Smith, Sr., who was a local pastor for 30 years. He was always ready to serve the community and he pushed education.

“He taught us you are never too old to learn,” she said.