Union Mission leader shares many needs

Lisa Willard, executive director of the Mississippi County Union Mission, has a heart to help others and found her calling when she accepted the position at the mission.

It is hard to imagine not having a roof over your head, food on the table or transportation to get where you need to be. Willard encounters those types of issues often. She wants people to know there is a place with people who are willing to help in Blytheville and it is the Union Mission.

The mission was founded in 1956. Initially it focused on helping wayward men but expanded to serve families, women, and children, with the women’s center completed in January 2009.

The mission has remained the same to provide resources and opportunity for aid for all people unable to meet their own needs and has a willingness to work on the solution to their problem.

No one is more excited than Willard to see a sad situation turned into a success story for individuals who pass through the doors of the mission.

One of the latest success stories is a man, Robert Alexander, who arrived at the mission on his birthday, Jan. 20.

Willard said Mr. Alexander is a veteran serving in the military for 20 years. He served in Iraq. He was down with no place to go.

“He has come so far in a short time and is a blessing to us,” Willard said. “He is getting ready to move into his own place. He has purchased a vehicle. He said he plans to come back and volunteer to help us here.”

Mr. Alexander said he had nowhere to go when he arrived at the mission.

“Mrs. Lisa was straightforward with me,” he said. “She reached out and helped me. She inspired me. This was a place for me to transition. I am so thankful. I am able to take care of my business, I paid off bills, I have a vehicle and will be moving into my apartment at the end of the month. I will be doing maintenance work. God puts us in places to find a purpose. These God-fearing people reached out to me.”

Willard said she has a wonderful board to work with, churches and individuals who help keep the doors open. Workers come from AARP and the Workforce.

“God sends them to us,” Willard said.

Willard shared a story about a lady who lost her job and for a short time needed help.

“She came here,” Willard said. “When she left here, she had a good job and told me she would not forget and we would be receiving donations from her. She wanted to give back. Life happens and sometimes changes come into people’s lives and they need help to get back where they want to be.”

The mission can shelter up to 30 but it will average 15 people a month in house. The food pantry feeds over 500 a month and the mission provides clothing and furniture when available.

“If we have it, we will give it,” Willard said “We appreciate all of the donations we receive.”

Willard said there are some needs beyond what they can accommodate but they will work diligently to find the help the individuals need. They have helped some by getting them into assisted living or even a nursing facility. They will help individuals search different agencies and programs to see if people qualify.

Willie Williams Jr. with Arkansas Northeastern College serves on the board and he challenges churches and organizations to help with donations. They also offer education opportunities as ANC partners to help with adult education.

“We have a real need for canned goods,” Willard said. “We also can use cleaning supplies and hygiene products. Anything used in a home, we can always use it here.”