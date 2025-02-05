Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 15, 2025

Two lose lives in Big Lake wreck

Two Mississippi County residents have lost their lives following a three-vehicle accident on State Highway 18 at Big Lake.

Keeley Wheeler, 72, of Blytheville, was traveling east on Highway 18 in his 2024 GMC Yukon when he veered to the left crossing the center turn lane. This caused Patricia Edge, 37, of Leachville, who was traveling west on Highway 18, to veer right to avoid hitting Wheeler.

Edge’s 2014 Nissan Pathfinder struck a 2005 Ford Ranger causing the truck to leave the roadway to the right.

Wheeler’s vehicle then struck Edge’s vehicle head on causing both vehicles to come to rest upon impact. Edge and Wheeler were both killed in the accident.

The wreck occurred at 5:25 p.m. Sunday. Two children were also injured in the wreck and were taken to Lebonheur Children’s Hospital.

