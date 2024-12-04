Twins to hold book signings in Miss. Co.

Ian and Anna Burnett, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., will be traveling in Northeast Arkansas to promote their new book “The Queen of Spotland.” The book was written when the two were 10 years old.

The two will be at the Osceola Public Library at 3 p.m. March 31. They then will be at the Rivercrest Elementary School library on April 1. Also on April 1 the two will be at the Blytheville Public Library at 5 p.m.

On April 2 at 10 a.m. they will be at Arkansas Northeastern College and then at 5 they will be at the Book Company Book Store in Blytheville. On April 5 they will be at Barnes & Noble at 10 a.m.

They are the twins of Jonathan and Tetyana Burnett, of Sierra Vista, and the grandchildren of David and Sonja Burnett, of Osceola. They both graduated from high school in December. They also completed 60 hours at Arizona State University in December and 60 hours at Arizona State University.