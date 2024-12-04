Tucker gives update on Lawrence Family Campus

Ammi Tucker, director of off campus centers for Arkansas Northeastern College, was the guest speaker for the Blytheville Rotary meeting held Thursday, Jan. 9.

Tucker gave an interesting program on ANC’s newest campus, The Lawrence Family Campus in Wilson.

“ANC has a lot going on,” Tucker said. The newest campus, ANC Wilson, was gifted to the college by the Lawrence family. The Delta School announced its closure in the spring and it was unfortunate and sad for their students and parents. Mr. Lawrence offered to donate the property to the ANC Foundation. It is a beautiful campus and we are happy to be able to use the property to benefit the citizens of Mississippi County and the surrounding area.”

Tucker presented a slide presentation and gave a brief history of the mansion which was once the Wilson home and later the administrative building of The Delta School. Tucker said the Wilson home was finished in 1928. In addition to the three-story mansion, the campus offers space for eight classrooms with each one having a workroom. The main dining hall will accommodate 85. There is a lounge and catering style kitchen. There is a greenhouse and garden space on campus. The mansion was built by R.L. Wilson, Jr., the second generation of the Wilson family in Mississippi County.

Tucker said Jill Forrester with Whitton Farms will be serving as the community programmer. She will oversee the garden space.

“There are a lot of plans for kids and adults,” Tucker said. “We want to have more public activities. It is a very large campus.”

She said they are working on being able to get credit classes available on campus and adding more non-credit classes for training.

Tucker said renting the property for weddings or other events would generate revenue and allow the citizens to utilize the beautiful facility and grounds. It is open for group tours by appointment.

“We want to expand and serve the community,” Tucker said.

The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. except on holidays.

The group thanked Tucker for her informative talk and sharing ANC’s newest campus.

Rotary President Diana Holmes reminded members that it is Rotary Vocational Service month.

The Rotary Club meets at noon on Thursdays at the Blytheville Country Club.