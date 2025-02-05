Time to take the plunge

The 2025 Polar Plunge season has arrived, inviting brave souls to take a chilly dip for a noble cause. Hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas, this annual event aims to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. The plunge will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Hampton Inn, located at 301 N Service Road, Blytheville. Registration opens at 11 a.m., with the plunge scheduled for noon.

Special Olympics Arkansas is dedicated to trans-forming the lives of individuals with intellectual dis-abilities through sports, health, education, and community building. The organization supports more than 19,500 athletes and 16,000 volunteers across the state.

By participating in the Polar Plunge, individuals and teams contribute to this mission, helping to combat the global issues of isolation, intolerance, and inactivity faced by people with intellectual disabilities.

To join the plunge, participants may check out the Poplar Plunge website or call 870-598-4908. The minimum donation to plunge is $50.