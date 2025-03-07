Top Menu Bar
NewsMarch 7, 2025

“The Play That Goes Wrong” to be presented by MHS Theatre

Manila High School Theatre is set to present "The Play That Goes Wrong," a comedic whodunit full of mishaps and laughs, on March 14-16. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Manila High School Theatre will present its last main stage theatre production of the year next week at Manila High School auditorium. “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a hilarious comedy. It is MHS Theatre’s first venture into the area of pure comedy.

The Play that Goes Wrong is a show where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone actors battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences.

Part Monty Python and part Sherlock Holmes, this award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

The directors and cast invite the community to come out and support the theatre.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 14; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

Tickets will be for sale at the Manila High School Theatre and will be available at the door. Adults will be $10 and students $5.

