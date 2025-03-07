“The Play That Goes Wrong” to be presented by MHS Theatre

Manila High School Theatre will present its last main stage theatre production of the year next week at Manila High School auditorium. “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a hilarious comedy. It is MHS Theatre’s first venture into the area of pure comedy.

The Play that Goes Wrong is a show where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone actors battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences.

Part Monty Python and part Sherlock Holmes, this award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

The directors and cast invite the community to come out and support the theatre.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 14; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

Tickets will be for sale at the Manila High School Theatre and will be available at the door. Adults will be $10 and students $5.