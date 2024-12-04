The Follies return to Blytheville

“Lights! Camera! Action!”

The Blytheville Ritz Civic Center Foundation presents the Fabulous ’50s Follies, which will be hitting the Ritz stage on March 7 and 8 for the first time in more than 30 years.

Over the last several weeks local businesses have been posting on their social media pages pictures of them in poodle skirts advertising for potential follies.

Ritz Foundation Commissioners Laura Harrison-Ellis and Katie Thomason continued raising awareness of the upcoming Follies events during Thursday’s Rotary Club weekly meeting at the Blytheville Country Club.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., the Ritz Foundation will kick off the first week of the follies as they will have a Meet The Director Party.

Chris Fettig will direct the Follies Production and his wife will choreograph the event.

Ellis informed Rotary Thursday that all are invited to the kickoff Tuesday night, but for those who signed up to participate Fettig will start adding to his script and placing people in roles. The commissioners added that later in the night of the Meet the Director Party, Fettig may host singing and talent auditions.

Further rehearsals will be announced after Tuesday night.

Ellis expressed during the program Thursday afternoon that scenes will take place at a diner and a high school gymnasium.

Props needed will be food trays, hula hoops, roller skates, a jukebox, etc.

Ellis added that black leather jackets or any costumes that would be centered around the 50s would work as well.

Rotarian Sally Cooke asked about school letterman jackets.

Ellis responded that would be great but all the props and costumes will come together during the two-week rehearsal, and donations will be needed.

For any prop donations, Ellis asked people to email her at Lauraharrisonellis@gmail.com.

Thomason added the entire event from concessions to ticket sales and added sales are a fundraiser for the Ritz Commission.

The commissioners are selling ads and if people would like to buy an ad they can reach out to Thomason, Ellis, or Allison Jones or message the Ritz Civic Center Foundation on Facebook.

Rotarian Tracey Ritchey asked if there was an age limit for participants.

Ellis stated the show will be comedy and geared for adults, but they’re open to students who want to be involved in the play and will have many places for people of all ages in background roles.