The Follies return to Blytheville

The Follies are returning to Blytheville. A meet the director kick-off party was held on Tuesday at the Ritz.

Director Chris Fettig and his wife, choreographer Danielle, Fettig of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., arrived in Blytheville just before the snow on Tuesday afternoon. They were greeted by local citizens who will be part of the cast and crew. The Fabulous Fifties Follies production will showcase local talent and everyone is looking forward to being part of a wonderful, fun production.

Chris has been traveling across the country for 35 years and still gets excited when starting each new production which requires singers, dancers, actors and more.

“It is better than working,” Chris said. “It is fun for the cast and the audiences and the community. It allows the participants to get out of their comfort zone and enjoy being part of the show.”

The theme of this year’s production is The Fabulous Fifties. Set in the 1950s, the show will take place in an old school diner.

The informal meet and greet party gave guests the opportunity to meet the director and ask any questions they might have about the production.

Chris said they have put together a lot of people through the years and they enjoy returning to the places year after year. He has 14 different theme stories. The 50’s show is fun with hits from the 1950s, roller skating, a sock hop and more.

Auditions are held for solos and different parts but it is open to anyone. Danielle said there is something for everyone.

“If you show up, you are in the show,” Danielle said. “We are mindful of people’s time.”

Participants do not have to be at all the rehearsals as there will be rehearsals on different nights for different scenes. Everyone needs to come together for the dress rehearsals before the show.

Once the cast and crew get started, they work hard to bring the show together in a short time. The show will hit the Ritz stage with two productions, Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8. The Ritz Foundation Commissioners are excited to bring back the Follies to Blytheville and invite the community and surrounding area to come out and enjoy the show.

Chris said the shows create a great team builder and make great fundraisers.