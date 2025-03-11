Top Menu Bar
NewsMarch 11, 2025

The Follies return!

After over 40 years, The Follies made a triumphant return to Blytheville at the Ritz. The community embraced the all-volunteer variety show, filling the theater for both performances. Plans for next year's show are underway.

For the first time in more than 40 years, The Follies returned to Blytheville with the Ritz hosting the variety show. The residents of Blytheville and the surrounding area supported the show with the all volunteer cast and crew putting on a show to remember. Based on the response from the community, people were excited for the return as the theatre was packed for both performances. Organizers are already planning for the return of the show next year. Continued On Page 16. (Photo by Revis Blaylock)

