The Follies return!

For the first time in more than 40 years, The Follies returned to Blytheville with the Ritz hosting the variety show. The residents of Blytheville and the surrounding area supported the show with the all volunteer cast and crew putting on a show to remember. Based on the response from the community, people were excited for the return as the theatre was packed for both performances. Organizers are already planning for the return of the show next year. Continued On Page 16. (Photo by Revis Blaylock)