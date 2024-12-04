Strong Families, Strong Community! was the theme for the fifth annual Martin Luther King Day 2025 held at the Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville on Monday at noon. The event was well attended and inspiring, sending a strong message.

Martin Luther King Day is a National Day of Service to empower individuals to support and improve their communities, while strengthening bonds and finding solutions to end inequity and injustice.

Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan opened the meeting welcoming everyone to the MLK Day celebration.

“What better way to celebrate this day than to come together collectively,” Mayor Logan said. “Blacks, Whites, Hispanic, Chinese Americans, Mexican Americans and all, in one body. Underneath the pigmentation, we call skin, we all bleed the same. I joined the Army in my younger years. While I was serving, I never thought a second about who I was in the hole with. When it came time to defend this country, America, the greatest country in the world, I never looked to my right or left and thought I would not serve. When we put on our uniforms we went out together to protect our greatest asset, freedom.”

Mayor Logan recognized County Judge John A. Nelson, State Representative Joey Carr, current past mayor James Sanders, former mayor Barrett Harrison, the Nucor family, Gosnell Mayor Jason Taylor, ANC President Chris Heigle, Gosnell Junior High student council, distinguished guests from Armorel and KIPP Delta. She also recognized all of the local sororities and fraternities who serve the community.

Mayor Logan presented Dr. King’s I’ve Been to the Mountaintop speech saying never be afraid to do what is right.

Councilman R.L. Jones offered the invocation.

Dorothy Erby, Blytheville executive administrative assistant, also welcomed everyone to the fifth annual MLK Day in Blytheville.

“Thank you all for attending,” she said. “I’m honored to stand here today and welcome you to this place. Thank you for coming together in appreciation and reflection of how we are keeping Dr. King’s ideas alive today. When we started planning the event, it was in my heart and mind why are we doing it. We looked back at where we’ve come since Dr. King made those declarations and sometimes it is hard to see we have progressed at all but when you look real close you can see the family and see the togetherness. That is important to us as people.The word of God said we are fearfully and wonderfully made. All of this today is for us to really come together and think how we love and share one another in the purpose. We are here to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. Not to just talk about it and lay it down but hopefully we will come out with a renewed, restored, regenerated hope that we are a better people together. Dr. King said people fear each other because they do not know each other. We do not communicate. Once we communicate we discover we all have the same need for love and compassion.”

A video presentation from Dr. King was shown with him sharing his experience of being stabbed. The papers reported that if he had even sneezed, he would have died and in the video, Dr. King talked about a letter from a ninth grade student, a white girl, saying she had read the report and expressed her happiness that he did not sneeze.

The Blytheville High School Gospel Choir and Band sang along with the BHS Men’s Ensemble receiving a standing ovation.

Mayor Logan thanked the sponsors. She also thanked Lisa John-Adams for all her help and organizing a reception prior to the program.

The guest speakers included Caleb Rodgers, senior pastor of Pathway Church in Blytheville and Jerald Gaines, vice president and general manager at Nucor Steel Arkansas in Blytheville.

Rodgers said Dr. King was a remarkable man.

“Dr. King in a letter said injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere,” Rogers said. “Now is the time for action to inherit his dream. It is time to move forward and answer the call to stop injustice.”

Rodgers said “It is our community, and our fight to take a stand and fight for our families, our school system, our hospital, and our businesses. Change starts here at home.”

He encouraged everyone to work together for a better tomorrow.

Mayor Logan introduced speaker Jearld Gaines to give an industry perspective.

Gaines said there must be a strong family to have a strong community. He said Dr. King’s accomplishments, all by the age of 39, are amazing.

Gaines said he attended the same college, Morehead, as Dr. King.

He talked about a speech Dr. King made to a group of students asking the question “What is your life’s blueprint?" Dr. King encouraged the students to believe in themselves, and do the best at whatever job they do.

Gaines talked about impact and how reaching out to others can have an impact on lives. He said a diverse team makes a stronger, united team.

Gaines said Nucor is committed to the community and its future.

A Nucor program, New Path, is working with local high schools. He said “It is not an easy program. It takes effort. Sometimes an employee even picks up the young person who does not have transportation.”

Gaines talked about priorities for the city and the challenges to get where you want it to be.

“It is not easy building a blueprint,” he said. “I am proud to be here and support the city of Blytheville.”

Mayor Logan presented Impact awards to companies and individuals voted on by the citizens. Recipients include Arky’s World, Acts of Hope, Blytheville Community Samaritan Ministry (BCSM), Traveling Grounds, City and County Youth, Healing in the Hood, Tyneisha Reed, Minnie Walker-Jones, Connie Ash, Linda Moore, Terri Brassfield and Lisa Willard.

Mayor Logan recognized Ida Mae Harris, 100 years old. She also gave an award to Mike Godsey (posthumous). Godsey was a dedicated servant to Blytheville and Mississippi County. He was an EMT and one of the founders of Blytheville Emergency Squad.