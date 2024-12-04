Strategy Blytheville to be held Feb. 20

Strategy Blytheville, a local initiative designed to accurately and efficiently identify community development opportunities, impediments and priorities for action, will host a meeting Thursday, Feb. 20.

It will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Arkansas Northeastern College Statehouse Hall Governors Ballroom.

As a part of this process, a facilitated “Opportunities Forum” is planned for the event. Everyone is invited to join in this important session seeking to build an effective strategy for the future of Blytheville.