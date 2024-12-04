Stop the Violence prayer breakfast held in Blytheville

Blytheville’s Stop the Violence hosted its first prayer breakfast of the year on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Opening prayer was given by Bishop Randy Crenshaw. The floor was opened for discussion on “why so much violence?”.

Pastor Bishop Gregory Boswell alluded to the fact that father and mother are not a total family unit anymore. He stated, “We need to repent to God for failing our children and we have a lot of work yet to do.” Bishop Boswell prayed for unification.

Blytheville Assistant Chief of Blytheville Police Vanessa Stewart was part of the very first Stop the Violence meeting held in 2010. She said she loves children and loves hugs. She spoke to the children about being in control of their future. Stewart told the children that law enforcement is not in place to hurt them but to help them. “I never thought that I would become a police officer but someone encouraged me and here I am today,” she said.

Pastor Mark White spoke about the importance of discipline. The bible speaks of it, “If you spare the rod you spoil the child.” He went on to say when the legislators took prayer out of school, it was the beginning of more problems. The church also has more work to do with a lot of fasting and praying.

Ianus Bell gave a personal testimony. Bell hosts an outreach ministry called “Man Time” which is located in Hayti, Mo. He spoke to kids about being obedient to their parents. He advised them to be constructive and do something positive with their time. He shared about going to prison and how God brought him out. He spoke on the importance of how to handle oneself if stopped by a police officer.

In closing, Bishop Crenshaw gave a national prayer for leaders. He encouraged the group to keep working until the next meeting.