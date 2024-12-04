Top Menu Bar
Spring Break

All public schools in Mississippi County are on Spring Break next week. Some students in the Blytheville School District will receive a little extra assistance due to a recent donation by Dr. Terri Brassfield and H.I.S. Ministries. The organization made a donation Thursday to the district’s backpack program which provides students in transition with fundamental resources like food items, personal hygiene items, and laundry pods. This initiative provided families with supplementary food security for Spring Break.

