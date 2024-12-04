Southworth Co. moves into Basler building in Caraway

Caraway City Council met on Thursday, Feb. 13, discussing property sales, the Basler building and approving a lease for the equine center.

Mayor Bo James opened the meeting with recorder Rick Stevens, council members Jeff Rea, Mitchell Tipton, Chris Kelems, Pete Hicks and Spencer Foley present. Councilman Jerry Martin was absent.

Mayor James informed the council that Southworth Co., who will be locating at the Basler building, should be ready in 60 days as the fire sprinkler system installation is being completed.

A motion was made by Councilman Rea to allow Kevin Tucker and Travis Emery to form a 50-50 partnership for a three year lease of the Caraway Equine Center. The motion carried 5-0.

Councilman Kelems made a motion to sell the old dress factory building to Travis Emery for $50,000. This amount was arrived at with the understanding that Emery spent $70,000 on improvements to the building. The improvement costs were taken off the original sale price of $120,000. The council approved the motion unanimously.

Bids for city property were opened:

–315 School Street received two bids: Harley Stephens, $1,000; Travis Anderson, $500.

–402 Waco Street received three bids: Derek Blancett, $6,700; Jordan Adcock, $6,500; Harley Stephens, $4,000.

–Building on the southwest corner of New York and Kentucky Street: Merritt Emery, $4,101; Harley Stephens, $3,000.

The council voted to accept the bid from Derek Blancett of $6,700 for 402 Waco Street. The vote was 4-1 with Councilman Rea voting no.

All bids for the properties on School Street and the building on the corner of New York and Kentucky Street were rejected.

Councilman Kelems made a motion to continue the process for demolition of the old Caraway Nursing Home building which passed unanimously.

Mayor James recognized Terry Gauf who informed the council of an opportunity for the city to sponsor a curtain with the city’s name on it to be placed in the U.S.S. Arkansas submarine, soon to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy. The cost will be $1,000 to be paid from the city’s special events fund. The council voted unanimously in favor of purchasing the sponsorship.