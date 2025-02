A winter storm blew across the state Thursday and Friday bringing a significant dousing of snow across most of the Natural State. Parts of Mississippi County received anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow. The temperatures remained in the 20s and low 30s making the snow perfect for playing. Hundreds of local residents could be found sledding down the levee, riding 4-wheelers in the fields, and bringing Frosty the Snowman to life.