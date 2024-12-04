Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Snow blankets Mississippi County

Eastern Arkansas experiences "Snowapocalypse" as a storm blankets the area with up to 4 inches of snow. Residents face frigid temperatures and gusty winds, while road crews keep major routes mostly clear.

Steve Knox avatar
Steve Knox
Rain, sleet or snow, the trash pick-up must go. A little snow and cold did not stop the Manila crew from picking up trash on Wednesday morning. (Photos By Revis Blaylock)
It felt colder on Wednesday morning than the 19 degrees that was displayed on the digital sign on the Manila Lion campus. Schools were out throughout the area due to the snow and cold. Crews worked to keep the highways as clean as possible but a lot of the side streets and country roads were still covered and frozen over on Thursday.
BLYTHEVILLE - The “Snowapocalypse” did indeed reach Eastern Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. The storm which had been predicted to dump between 3 and 8 inches of snow in the area, began with a light wind blown snow around 4 p.m. Tuesday and continued overnight.

Wednesday morning area residents woke to bone chilling cold conditions with temperatures in the mid teens and Northernly winds gusting to near 30 miles per hour.

Driving conditions did not appear to be too bad with reports of there being patchy ice spots on major thoroughfares such as Highway 61 and Highway 18. Road crews did an excellent job pretreating highways and intersections which were for the most part pretty clear, except where the wind blown snow caused drifts on side roads.

Snow amounts appear to have varied by your location with areas West and North of Blytheville receiving between 3 and 4 inches of snow. Snow totals for Blytheville showed 1.4 inches, while Gosnell recorded 3.4 inches and Manila 2.9 inches of the white stuff.

While sunny conditions existed Thursday and Friday, temperatures remained cold, with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. Overnight temps fell into the single digits with wind chills dipping into negative numbers.

