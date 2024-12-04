Snow blankets area

BLYTHEVILLE - The “Snowapocalypse” did indeed reach Eastern Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. The storm which had been predicted to dump between 3 and 8 inches of snow in the area, began with a light blowing snow around 4 p.m. Tuesday and continued overnight.

Wednesday morning area residents woke to bone chilling cold conditions with temperatures in the mid teens and Northernly winds gusting to near 30 miles per hour.

Driving conditions did not appear to be too bad with reports of there being patchy spots on major thoroughfares such as Highway 61and Highway 18. Road crews did an excellent job pretreating highways and intersections which were for the most part pretty clear, except where wind blown snow caused drifts on side roads.

Snow amounts appear to have varied by your location with areas West and North of Blytheville receiving between 3 and 4 inches of snow. Snow totals for Blytheville showed 1.4 inches, while Gosnell recorded 3.4 inches and Manila 2.9 inches of the white stuff.

While sunshine is expected to be prevalent this afternoon temperatures are expected to remain cold with lows Wednesday and Thursday expected to be in the single digits. Wind chills are expected to remain in negative numbers through Friday.