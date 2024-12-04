Ribbon cutting welcomes Fastpace Health Urgent Care

Fastpace Health Urgent Care opened in Blytheville and was welcomed with a ribbon cutting sponsored by Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The new urgent care is located at 1010 East Hollywood Street and is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Future plans include opening on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fastpace takes most insurances and has a self-pay rate. It is open to walk-ins or appointments can be made by logging onto their website and reserving a spot online.

They offer behavioral care, treat acute illnesses, injuries and offer employee paid drug screens, DOT examinations and workers comp.

There are four available examination rooms and a procedure room. Fastpace has a total of 285 clinics in seven states. The Blytheville location makes number three in Arkansas.