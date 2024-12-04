Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 8, 2025

Ribbon cutting welcomes Fastpace Health Urgent Care

Fastpace Health Urgent Care has opened in Blytheville, offering services like acute illness treatment and behavioral care. Located at 1010 East Hollywood Street, it operates weekdays with plans for weekend hours.

Fastpace Health Urgent Care opened in Blytheville and was welcomed with a ribbon cutting sponsored by Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce. The new urgent care is located at 1010 East Hollywood Street and is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Future plans include opening on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fastpace takes most insurances and has a self-pay rate. It is open to walk-ins or appointments can be made by logging onto their website and reserving a spot online.

They offer behavioral care, treat acute illnesses, injuries and offer employee paid drug screens, DOT examinations and workers comp.

There are four available examination rooms and a procedure room. Fastpace has a total of 285 clinics in seven states. The Blytheville location makes number three in Arkansas.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 5
Arkansas to receive $286M in American Relief Act aid with Mi...
NewsFeb. 4
Quiz Bowl team places third
NewsFeb. 4
Family of the Week announced
NewsFeb. 4
Marked Tree meth case settled
Related
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
NewsFeb. 4
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
NewsFeb. 4
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
NewsFeb. 4
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
NewsFeb. 4
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
NewsFeb. 4
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
NewsFeb. 4
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
NewsFeb. 4
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
NewsFeb. 4
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy