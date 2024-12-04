Revis’ Ramblings: Keeping up with a changing world

People who know me know I don’t like change and I don’t like to make decisions. If I had to describe myself, I would have to say I am a creature of habit and much more a follower than a leader. Tell me what to do or what needs to be done and I will do my best to make it happen. Please don’t ask me to decide what to do first.

I married young and was fortunate enough to be married for 52 years. My husband, Dale, was a wonderful man, husband, father and grandfather. He passed away in 2019. I have had to make decisions for the last five years but I still do not like it.

If Dale had one fault, it was being too protective and taking care of everything. I did not realize how spoiled I was. I had never made my own coffee, carried out the trash, mowed the yard, pumped my own gas, set my own alarm clock, purchased car tags, worried about insurance and taxes, or bought a set of tires.

I guess he just let me think I was independent but in reality evidently I was a very dependent person.

Thank goodness I did take care of paying the bills and keeping up with the checking account or I would really have been in trouble.

I’ve been thinking about all of the changes I have had to adapt to in my 70+ years. Life has really changed in the last 50 years. Televisions were black and white with three channels, computers were not used by everyday people doing every day jobs, computer programming was not in the high school curriculum and we only had landlines. We used 35 mm film to take our photos and we ate at home most every night. We only went to restaurants on special occasions.

One of my granddaughters is serving a tour in Italy. She left on Friday and on Sunday, she called and we got to FaceTime a wonderful conversation. That made me think about when my husband was in Vietnam and our only communication was through airmail letters. I think he may have gotten to call one time and it was not a very good connection. When my sister was in Germany, we rarely got to talk on the telephone because it was so expensive and difficult to call overseas at that time.

We do live in a digital world and in that direction, I have not adapted as well as I should. I am still at the basics. I have an upcoming trip planned and I was excited to book my airline ticket online without a problem. Last year when I tried, I actually got my credit card canceled and had to make several telephone calls to get everything straightened out.

I do think a lot of people my age are a little nervous with today’s technology. It continues to change and it is hard to keep up with. I can’t even keep the app up to date to clip digital coupons from week to week. I do get frustrated. Some people my age are much better. I am making an early resolution to get better. If I want to survive in this digital world, I’m going to step it up.

I may never know how to set up a website but hopefully, I will learn how to get on one without worrying about it. I do admire those who can and only wish they were a little more understanding for those of us who cannot.