NewsFebruary 18, 2025

Rain leaves streets flooded

Heavy rains have left Northeast Arkansas streets flooded, with Manila experiencing its worst water levels since 2019. Mayor Reinhart plans to tackle drainage issues with extra workers and expert advice.

Revis Blaylock

The Friday and Saturday rains left a lot of water across a large area in Northeast Arkansas. It had not been long when the area received six inches of rain and this week added another five to six inches.

Manila Mayor Tracey Reinhart said he had not seen water like that since 2019. The Manila city workers have been out working on the issues.

When the water goes down, Mayor Reinhart said he plans to hire a couple extra people to get the trash out of the ditches and clean the culverts.

“When you get this much water, we just have to deal with it,” Mayor Reinhart said.

He encouraged homeowners to call city hall if they see a culvert not draining or an area with issues. Mayor Reinhart said there has been a lot of work on the drainage over the years and it has helped in some areas but there is more work to do

Mayor Reinhart said he plans to call in an engineer to help advise the city on what needs to be done on the sewer side of the issue when there is this much water.

The ditches were overflowing.

“It worries me as much as anyone,” Reinhart said. “I am working on staying positive and I appreciate the patience of the citizens.”

