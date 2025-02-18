Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 18, 2025

Pierce keeps eyes on winter weather

Blytheville Athletics Director McKenzie Pierce monitors a winter storm as the 4A-3 Conference Basketball Tournament starts early. Semi-finals remain set for Thursday, with weather adjustments possible.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren

BLYTHEVILLE - The 4A-3 Conference Basketball Tournament is currently ahead of schedule as Athletics Directors from Conference schools decided over the weekend to begin play a day early, due in part to the pending Winter Storm which is scheduled to hit the area late Tueday.

Blytheville Athletics Director, McKenzie Pierce, told the Town Courier Monday that the four semi-final matchups are still scheduled to be played Thursday night.

“Like obviously anything with the weather, it’s just going to be day by day,” said Pierce. “It was an easy decision to move the first round up a day. As of right now, everything is scheduled for Thursday. We cross our fingers and see what the weather looks like. If for some reason we aren’t able to go Thursday, we will play Friday.”

Pierce added, “It could get tricky if games aren’t able to be played Friday as regionals are set to begin next Wednesday. Our worst case scenario is semifinals being played Friday and championship games being played as scheduled on Saturday.”

