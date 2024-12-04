P&D committee moves forward with future projects

The Mississippi County Planning and Development Committee moved forward with several requests at the first meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 9. Justice Michael White chaired the meeting that approved moving several requests to the finance committee.

Clif Chitwood, economic development director, spoke to the committee about several investments for companies that will be providing jobs.

Chitwood said Galactic Air, a company that converts Boeing 757-200 from passenger to tanker, is looking at making Blytheville a home base. The proposal was a $2.5 million incentive for hangar expansion. Chitwood said the company will be making a $20,574,997 investment with 209 jobs over the next five years. The infrastructure will stay in the county. Following a discussion, the motion to approve taking the appropriation request to the finance committee was approved unanimously.

Justice White informed the committee with the half cent sales tax, taking away commitments, as of Dec. 31, has $6 million available with an expected revenue of $6 million for 2025.

A second $2.5 million incentive request was made for Air Cargo Services which will provide 300 jobs over five years. The funds will be used to convert a hangar at Aeroplex offsetting the costs for development. The company will be making a $39,770,000 investment.

Barrett Harrison, president of the Aeroplex, said the owner visited the Aeroplex and is interested in locating there.

The committee voted unanimously to move the appropriation request to the finance committee.

Justice White commented the investments will be a win win for the county.

“To get people to come here we have to provide good homes and good wages,” Justice White said.

The committee then approved moving to finance a proposal for $150,000 to offset cost for building improvements for Blackmon Industrial Electrical to accommodate office, maintenance and warehousing at the Aeroplex. The company plans to provide 10 to 15 jobs. The company will provide the labor for the upgrades. All of the county money will go into the building.

“The investments will be improving our building and infrastructure at the base,” Judge John A. Nelson said.

Harrison informed the committee the Newell Rental business is relocating at the base. Also, the Civil Air Patrol may be moving into part of the tower.

“Before the base closed, the Civil Air Patrol had a branch here at the base,” Justice Rick Ash said.

It was also reported that a flight school was showing interest in locating at the base.

“A lot of activities and good things are happening in Mississippi County and the air base,” Justice White said.

The committee then approved sending the appropriation of $180,000 for TMF Industrial to the finance committee. TMF request was for improvements on an existing building in Osceola for the purpose of industrial maintenance and fabrication. It will provide 18 jobs over four years. The company will be making a $810,000 investment.

Justice White asked Harrison if he could explain all of the interest in the Aeroplex. He said the county successes are due to the leadership, and the economic development tax, access to the river and the runway.

The final request was for SMS Group for a $400,000 incentive to offset costs. SMS presently has about 180 workers and plans to hire 40 more over five years. The committee voted unanimously to move the request forward to the finance committee.

A discussion was held on continuing developing a feasibility study and development plan for the Arkansas Aeroplex. It was agreed the growth needs to be in a structured way. More information will be presented later.

Justice Tobye McClanahan commented there is a need for strategic plans. The base is unique with the infrastructure of utilities and streets already in place.

“There is a lot of room for growth,” Harrison said.

Newly elected Justice of the Peace John Prunty was welcomed to the first meeting.

Members of the P and D committee are White, chairman, Molly Jackson, Neil Burge, Rick Ash and McClanahan.