Leachville City Councilman Paul Wildy was honored at the December council meeting on Monday night. Wildy has served on the council for several years and made the decision to not seek re-election in November. Monday night was the final meeting of his term and he thanked his fellow council members, Mayor Rodney Robertson, staff and department heads.

“I have enjoyed serving on the council,” Wildy said. “I have learned a lot. It is amazing how much money goes through a small town. I have enjoyed it but I am 80 years old. I wish Greg (Greg Penix, councilman-elect) the best wishes. I thank Lisa (Councilwoman Baldridge) for her passion to keep the cemetery clean and the toy drive each year. I appreciate Michael (Councilman Webster) for the work he does at the food panty, and Robert (Councilman Ballard) for running the maintenance department well. I appreciate Vanessa, Lorrie and Rebecca (office staff) for doing such a good job.”

Mayor Robertson, council members and staff surprised Wildy with a cake following the meeting.

During the business meeting Police Chief Steve Pearson requested the council’s approval to continue with the city’s K-9 (Boogie) training and certification. The trainer is in Little Rock. Chief Pearson said Boogie would be there for about two months. Chief Pearson will go once a week to train with Boogie. The cost is $6,500.

The council voted unanimously in favor of funding the training.

The fire department voted in a new chief, Chuck Davis, and assistant chief, Billy Bowen, and Noah Holt as training officer. Greg Penix, former assistant chief, said he and Drake Brown had stepped down from chief and assistant chief positions. He requested that the council accept their recommendation.

The council voted 6-0 in favor of the new appointments.

Maintenance supervisor Robert Ballard reported the sanitation truck is down and they hope to have it repaired by Friday if the parts arrive. He ordered dumpsters to help until the truck is back in service.

Lorrie Pace, deputy clerk, said she is still working on the cemetery survey project.

She gave a report on behalf of the water clerk who is researching ways of funding a polyphosphate feed project. Pace said the project cost will be $150,000. The Mississippi County infrastructure grant will reimburse $69,300. That leaves the city with a $81,000 responsibility. The city can transfer money from the water tower reserve account to the water/sewer revenue account and make payments back to the city’s account. It was agreed to go with the 36 month payment plan. The vote was 5-0 with Councilman Ballard (who is also the water superintendent) abstaining.

In other business:

–The council approved a resolution to extend the 2024 budget through January. A working meeting to review the 2025 budget was set for Jan. 7.

–The council approved Plan A of the insurance plan by a vote of 5-0 with Ballard abstaining.

–The council approved selling the ambulance vehicle that was once used by the fire department for $2,500. The money will go back into the fire protection fund.

–The council approved raising the base pay for the sanitation department from $11 to $12 an hour. Again, Councilman Ballard abstained.

–The council approved Councilman Webster as the signer for accounts, replacing Councilman Wildy.

–Councilman Mark Wheeler was elected as sergeant of arms.

–Councilman Keith Evans was elected interim mayor.

–Councilwoman Baldridge reported the toy drive give-a-way provided toys for 331 children. Each child received three toys and a Christmas stocking. The total amount of money and toys this year was $6,687. “I love doing this for the kids. It has grown each year. I want to thank everyone for their help. We are a team. This town is a team. The people make Leachville special.”