One dies in Wednesday Blytheville shooting

A shooting in Blytheville has left one man dead.

Wednesday, around 11:30 p.m., officers with Blytheville Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of South 16th Street in reference to multiple shots being fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a red passenger car with multiple bullet holes. A male subject was located inside the vehicle unresponsive. The male suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to contact the Blytheville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 870-762-0400