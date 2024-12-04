Top Menu Bar
NewsMarch 14, 2025

Officials join forces to fight crime

Local officials and law enforcement convened to strategize on crime reduction in Osceola. Mayor Joe Harris, Jr. led discussions with neighboring mayors and police chiefs, aiming for stronger collaboration.

Local elected officials and law enforcement officers are getting serious in the fight against crime. Osceola Mayor Joe Harris, Jr. hosted a meeting Thursday to have an “open discussion” about how officials could work together in putting criminals behind bars and keeping them there. Joining in the round table discussion were Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, Dyess Mayor Ken Gillmore, Luxora Mayor Lee Charles Brown, Etowah Bo McCollum, Blytheville Melisa Logan, and representatives from the City of Wilson, and Drug Task Force. Also in attendance were deputies with the sheriff’s department, Osceola Police Chief William Foster and Luxora Police Chief Albert Wright. The next step will be a meeting with local judges, prosecutors and public defenders. Look for more details in Wednesday, March 19 edition.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 14
Manila’s Blazin’ BBQ Fest fuels the fire department’s missio...
NewsMar. 14
Blytheville Schools to hold community input meeting
NewsMar. 14
Delta Sigma Theta celebrates Founders Day
NewsMar. 14
Lion’s Club Golf Tournament scheduled for May 17
Related
Nucor Day held at State Capitol
NewsMar. 14
Nucor Day held at State Capitol
Manila firemen participate in day training
NewsMar. 14
Manila firemen participate in day training
Blytheville mayor presents clean-up ordinance Code Enforcement To Knock On Doors
NewsMar. 14
Blytheville mayor presents clean-up ordinance Code Enforcement To Knock On Doors
Blytheville School to hold community input meeting
NewsMar. 14
Blytheville School to hold community input meeting
Literacy Council appeals for volunteers
NewsMar. 14
Literacy Council appeals for volunteers
Proposed ordinance to require registration of vacant structures
NewsMar. 14
Proposed ordinance to require registration of vacant structures
Groundbreaking Held for First Public College of Veterinary Medicine in Arkansas
NewsMar. 13
Groundbreaking Held for First Public College of Veterinary Medicine in Arkansas
Attorney General Griffin Announces 6 Medicaid Fraud Convictions and 1 Civil Settlement
NewsMar. 12
Attorney General Griffin Announces 6 Medicaid Fraud Convictions and 1 Civil Settlement
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy