Officials join forces to fight crime

Local elected officials and law enforcement officers are getting serious in the fight against crime. Osceola Mayor Joe Harris, Jr. hosted a meeting Thursday to have an “open discussion” about how officials could work together in putting criminals behind bars and keeping them there. Joining in the round table discussion were Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, Dyess Mayor Ken Gillmore, Luxora Mayor Lee Charles Brown, Etowah Bo McCollum, Blytheville Melisa Logan, and representatives from the City of Wilson, and Drug Task Force. Also in attendance were deputies with the sheriff’s department, Osceola Police Chief William Foster and Luxora Police Chief Albert Wright. The next step will be a meeting with local judges, prosecutors and public defenders. Look for more details in Wednesday, March 19 edition.