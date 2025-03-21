Miss Arkansas welcomed by Blytheville Lions Club

Camille Cathey, 2024 Miss Arkansas, was the guest speaker at the Tuesday Blytheville Lions Club meeting.

Lion Stan Dutton said he got acquainted with Camille when Abby Houseworth brought her to the Ritz to rehearse.

“I know she is a great role model for all the young women around her,” Dutton said.

Miss Cathey said she is pleased to have the opportunity to serve as Miss Arkansas this year and is happy to return to Blytheville where she has many friends.

“I love all the people I have met here and it is good to be back,” Cathey said. “Anytime I can come to Northeast Arkansas it is my favorite.

“I’m originally from Wynne but I spent a lot of time in the community of Blytheville growing up. This community and the people here have shaped me. I’m looking at Abby Houseworth and Lauren Byrd and Stan and so many people like the Byrd family, Lily Jackson and Molly and Sam Henry, and Sam, all special to me. I won Miss Northeast Arkansas Teen here. I’ve come full circle. I love being Miss Arkansas.”

She talked about being invited into the Diamond program, a mentoring program, for girls five to 12. Cathey was in the Diamond program from the ages of six to 10.

“I loved being around the older girls,” she said. “They were smart, funny and kind. I wanted to be like them. I got to spend my 13th birthday at the Miss Arkansas Teen and that was a wonderful birthday present.”

She said she would have never met Mary Beth Byrd if it was not for the Diamond program.

She also talked about the scholarship opportunities for young women and how it had completely funded her education.

Cathey is a college graduate of University of Alabama and will be attending law school at the University of Arkansas.

She shared her humorous story of how her parents told her she was too young to enter a preliminary Miss Teen Arkansas pageant. When they left town, she contacted one of the executive directors and asked for information on how to enter since she and her parents were interested.

“I was told all I needed was a headshot, a resume and a platform,” she said. “He said my mother could pay the entry fee at the pageant. I chose Proudly Volunteer as my platform and that is still the same today. I called my best friend who took the picture and I wrote the resume.”

She said her parents were not happy with her but she managed to get in two preliminary pageants and won one of three to be eligible for the Miss Arkansas Teen.

Miss Arkansas Teen got her a full scholarship to college. She was Miss Arkansas runner-up the year before last and came back last year and earned the title Miss Arkansas. Winning that title gave her a scholarship which she will use to attend law school.

She deferred a year of starting to law school to serve as Miss Arkansas.

“It is a full time job and weekends are busy but it is rewarding,” she said. “I have enjoyed it and it has been a blessing. I attend festivals, schools, churches, legislatures. I got booked for a greasy pig chase. I was thinking of Wilbur from Charlotte’s Web, but these were big brown hairy pigs. They put me in the mud pit and I caught one. That was in the morning and that evening I was teaching a three course etiquette dinner. I love interacting with children. I hope I have a positive impact. I am grateful for my health.”

She takes her platform, Proudly Volunteer, very seriously and especially enjoys working with special needs children.

“Being Miss Arkansas should be and is a selfless job,” she said. “It is all about Arkansas and the people you meet. As a Lion, you give back to your community and make a ripple effect in the state of Arkansas. I want to thank you and commend you for the work you do. It is very important work for your community. If you have a daughter or granddaughter who is of age to be involved, I would love to sit down and talk to you.”

She informed the group that Arkansas is the number one scholarship state in the nation.

She held a question and answer session with the Lion Club members thanking her for sharing her story with them.

They encouraged her to sing the song she performed at the Miss Arkansas Pageant which received a standing ovation.

President Dr. Mike Williams thanked her and told her she needed to try out for the Voice. He also thanked all the guests and members for their attendance.

The Blytheville Lions meet on Tuesday at noon at the Blytheville Country Club.